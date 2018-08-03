Cruisin’ The Coast is the best car show in the country, poll shows

Cruisin’ The Coast has been named the best car event in the country, according to a poll by USA Today.
10Best.com announced USA Today readers voted Cruisin’ as their favorite in the annual Readers’ Choice Awards.
“Cruisin’ The Coast is considered “America’s largest block party.” Imagine more than 7,000 vehicles — hot rods, classics, antique vehicles — in a massive car show along the beachside highway on the Mississippi Coast,” USA Today said on its 10Best website.
“Car lovers adore this annual event, which has taken over the Mississippi Gulf Coast every year since its inception in 1996. Cruise between the different venues, each a festival in and of itself, and catch live music, food, merchandise, a car auction, swap meet, parade and plenty of car talk.”
The event, which has been staged every year but 2005 after Hurricane Katrina hit the Gulf Coast, has more than 7,000 cars registered for the 2018 event, which had an economic impact of 28.6 million last year.
“We have been nominated for this award before, but it is great to know that so many of the people who know about Cruisin’ The Coast think this highly of us,” said Woody Bailey, event executive director. “Hospitality and friendliness have been a part of our event from day one.
“This, I think, is a reflection of years of hard work done by so many Coastians, our volunteers, board of directors, and staff.”
Cruisin’ started with 374 registered vehicles 22 years ago and has grown to more than 8,000 registered in 2017, with vehicles from 40 states, Canada, Germany and Puerto Rico.
This year’s event is Sept. 30 to Oct. 7. Details and a complete schedule can be found at cruisinthecoast.com.
