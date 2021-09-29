Crime
Bayside Park man arrested in shooting of Biloxi man in downtown Bay St. Louis
A Hancock County man has been arrested in a shooting that happened downtown Bay St. Louis on Sept. 17, police said Wednesday night.
Tray Barnes, 27, of Biloxi, was shot once “in the downtown area” just before midnight on Friday, Sept. 17, the Bay St. Louis Police Department said in a news release.
He was taken to a hospital and treated for his injuries, the release said.
Investigators identified Deon Morgan, 42, of Bayside Park, as the suspect and obtained an arrest warrant.
Morgan was arrested Wednesday on one count of aggravated assault.
Municipal Court Judge Maggio set his bond at $250,000.
