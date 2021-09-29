Crime

Bayside Park man arrested in shooting of Biloxi man in downtown Bay St. Louis

Sun Herald

A Hancock County man has been arrested in a shooting that happened downtown Bay St. Louis on Sept. 17, police said Wednesday night.

Tray Barnes, 27, of Biloxi, was shot once “in the downtown area” just before midnight on Friday, Sept. 17, the Bay St. Louis Police Department said in a news release.

He was taken to a hospital and treated for his injuries, the release said.

Investigators identified Deon Morgan, 42, of Bayside Park, as the suspect and obtained an arrest warrant.

Morgan was arrested Wednesday on one count of aggravated assault.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Municipal Court Judge Maggio set his bond at $250,000.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service