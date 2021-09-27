Autopsy results for Louisiana toddler Navaeh Allen may take months to obtain

Nevaeh Allen Louisiana State Police

After the FBI found the body of a missing 2-year-old girl from Baton Rouge in Logtown, Mississippi, on Sunday, investigators brought her remains to the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office to determine cause of death.

Nevaeh Allen’s autopsy is scheduled for Monday, but the coroner’s office said it can take up to 90 days to obtain results.

The toddler’s stepfather, Phillip Gardner, 30, was arrested Sunday afternoon on charges of unlawful disposal of remains and obstruction of justice.

According to an arrest report, Gardner told detectives he put Nevaeh down for a nap Friday afternoon, “admitted that he found the juvenile unresponsive and lifeless” and said he “disposed of the remains without notifying authorities.”

A spokesman for Baton Rouge Police Department said detectives have not yet implicated anyone in the toddler’s death. The next step is determining how the child died.

Logtown is a remote area of Pearlington in Hancock County. It’s near the Mississippi-Louisiana state line.

For more of this story, visit The Advocate’s website.