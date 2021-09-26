Logtown becomes crime scene as FBI searches for body of homicide victim, sheriff says

The scenic Logtown area in Pearlington became a crime scene on Sunday as the Federal Bureau of Investigation searched for a dumped body, Hancock Sheriff Ricky Adam confirmed to the Sun Herald.

Hancock deputies assisted in closing Logtown Road off Mississippi 604 so the FBI could conduct the search.

The killing occurred in Louisiana, Adam said, and authorities believe the homicide victim’s body was dumped somewhere in Logtown, which is just over the Mississippi line.

Adam said he believes the FBI has found the body but is waiting for confirmation from a coroner.

Logtown will be closed until the FBI finishes the investigation, he said.

The Logtown area is well-traveled by locals for its view of historic trees lining a dirt road that leads straight to the Pearl River. There’s also an artesian well with fresh-flowing water and a walking trail that leads to Stennis Space Center. Many people fish or take boats out from the Logtown boat launch.

There are no homes in Logtown, as it is in the Stennis Space Center buffer zone.

This story was originally published September 26, 2021 2:25 PM.