Man accused of smuggling 14 lbs. of weed, 200 cigars and much more into South MS prison

An alleged contraband smuggler is accused of providing prisoners at the South Mississippi Correctional Institution in Leakesville with drugs, electronics, cellphones, hacksaws and other items, according to court records.

Pervis Lagarren Everett, 59, so far has been charged in a federal criminal complaint with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, pending indictment on additional charges.

He is among others accused in unrelated smuggling of contraband into the same prison.

FBI surveillance footage captured images of Everett using a known smuggling route through a wooded area on the north side of the prison to bring in the items on April 3 and Aug. 24, according to a federal criminal complaint filed in federal court in Gulfport.

Everett was taken into custody by prison security officers on Sept. 2 after officers caught him on the property with large and small bags of contraband. By then, Everett had already thrown some of the packages over the prison fence, but authorities seized those packages, others outside the prison fence, and additional contraband in the prison that were traced back to him.

Previous surveillance captured him smuggling some of the other items prior to his September arrest, and his fingerprints were later traced back to items found inside the prison, the records say.

Authorities seized the following items from packages just outside the prison fence:

On the prison grounds, authorities seized these items:

In the prison’s central kitchen area, officers seized these items:

After his arrest, Everett was jailed without bond pending a detention hearing.

He is among others who have been arrested for allegedly smuggling or attempting to smuggle contraband into the Leakesville prison.

Margaret Baker
Margaret Baker is an investigative reporter whose search for truth exposed corrupt sheriffs, a police chief and various jailers and led to the first prosecution of a federal hate crime for the murder of a transgendered person. She worked on the Sun Herald’s Pulitzer Prize-winning Hurricane Katrina team. When she pursues a big story, she is relentless.
