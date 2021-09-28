Man accused of smuggling 14 lbs. of weed, 200 cigars and much more into South MS prison

An alleged contraband smuggler is accused of providing prisoners at the South Mississippi Correctional Institution in Leakesville with drugs, electronics, cellphones, hacksaws and other items, according to court records.

Pervis Lagarren Everett, 59, so far has been charged in a federal criminal complaint with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, pending indictment on additional charges.

He is among others accused in unrelated smuggling of contraband into the same prison.

FBI surveillance footage captured images of Everett using a known smuggling route through a wooded area on the north side of the prison to bring in the items on April 3 and Aug. 24, according to a federal criminal complaint filed in federal court in Gulfport.

Everett was taken into custody by prison security officers on Sept. 2 after officers caught him on the property with large and small bags of contraband. By then, Everett had already thrown some of the packages over the prison fence, but authorities seized those packages, others outside the prison fence, and additional contraband in the prison that were traced back to him.

Previous surveillance captured him smuggling some of the other items prior to his September arrest, and his fingerprints were later traced back to items found inside the prison, the records say.

Authorities seized the following items from packages just outside the prison fence:

540 grams of crystallized methamphetamine

14.04 pounds of marijuana

.72 pounds of suspected spice

33 cellphones

5 drug scales

4 “free world knives”

26 charge blocks and cables

226 cigars

176 packs of cigar wraps

1 small package of an unknown plant material suspected of being drugs

15 Bluetooth devices

5 hacksaw blades

On the prison grounds, authorities seized these items:

100 grams of marijuana

55.2 grams of methamphetamine

17.4 grams of unknown pills

1 cellphone

1 charger

30 tobacco wrappers

4 backpack wrappers

In the prison’s central kitchen area, officers seized these items:

5 pounds of marijuana

3 pounds of spice

2 drug scales

4 Roku devices

30 Black & Mild cigars

After his arrest, Everett was jailed without bond pending a detention hearing.

He is among others who have been arrested for allegedly smuggling or attempting to smuggle contraband into the Leakesville prison.