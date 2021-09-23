Deputies chase George County man who drove 100 mph and over spike strips, sheriff says

A man was arrested in George County on Thursday after law enforcement said he lead officers on a high-speed chase through George and Jackson counties.

Deputies attempted to pull over Justin Lee Miller, 31, of Lucedale, for a traffic violation on Ipc Road in the Basin community around 9:15 a.m. Thursday, the George County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

But instead of pulling over, Miller allegedly took off, leading pursuing officers into Jackson County. The chase reached speeds over 100 mph and last for over 30 minutes, the release said.

Miller also failed to stop after deputies deployed spike strips to puncture his tires, and he continued to drive on damaged tires, the sheriff’s office said.

The high-speed chase ended on Highway 63 South in the Barton community, where Miller was taken at a local hospital and then released into custody.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Miller has been booked at George County Regional Correctional Facility on charges of fleeing law enforcement, reckless or willful disregard for safety, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

He awaits an initial hearing before a George County Justice Court Judge.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601-947-4811. Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers is available for reporting anonymous crime tips at 877-787-5898 or mscoastcrimestoppers.com