Coast man gets life sentence in capital murder of Gautier man found floating in river

A Mississippi Coast man has been sentenced to life without parole in the capital murder of 29-year-old Dustin Suttles, whose body was found Sept. 22, 2020, floating in the Pascagoula River.

Joseph Paul McLeod, 34, of Pascagoula pleaded guilty to the crime, which carries the death penalty, on Tuesday before Circuit Court Judge Dale Harkey.

He is one of four men charged in the homicide of Suttles, who was from Gautier.

The other three men were initially charged with accessory after the fact to capital murder, but their charges were later upgraded to capital murder.

McLeod was initially charged with capital murder.

The other three suspects are in jail without bond awaiting grand jury action, the sheriff’s office said.