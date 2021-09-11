Crime

Biloxi man arrested on murder charge in death of father earlier reported missing

By Sun Herald

Noble V. Marske, 41, of Biloxi has been arrested on a first-degree murder charge in the death of his father, who had last been seen almost a week earlier.

Law enforcement officers on Friday discovered the body of 66-year-old Van L. Marske, near Mississippi 603 in Bay St. Louis, a news release from the Biloxi Police Department says. Officers from the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources, assisted by Biloxi and Bay St. Louis police, found the body while searching for Van Marske, whom Biloxi police had reported missing on Thursday.

Police suspected foul play when they examined Marske’s body, although the news release does not say why. An investigation into his disappearance determined that Marske’s son was a suspect, the news release says.

Biloxi police arrested Noble Marske on Saturday. He was being held in the Harrison County jail on a $1 million bond set by Harrison County Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain.

Van Marske had last been seen alive on Saturday, Sept. 4, in the 300 block of Seal Avenue in Biloxi, the initial missing-person’s news release from Biloxi police said.

#ReadLocal

