MS Coast man barricades himself inside home after shooting his wife, sheriff says

A St. Martin man is holed up on the second floor of his home, and Jackson County deputies are trying to talk him into surrendering after allegedly shooting his wife early Thursday morning, Sheriff Mike Ezell said.

Sheriff’s deputies got to the scene in the 11600 block of Brookstone Drive shortly after 7 a.m., and one of the deputies managed to get the man’s injured wife out of the home and into an ambulance to Ocean Springs Hospital.

“He shot her several times,” Ezell said. “It’s pretty serious..”

The sheriff said the children in the home, believed to be at least two minors, managed to get to safety after climbing through a first-floor window.

“We have some guys in the house and they are talking to him right now,” Ezell said. “We threw a phone up there to him, and we are trying to get him to answer. Right now, we are in a holding pattern to see how it goes.”

The sheriff’s department has set up a staging area for media around Osprey Drive and Old Fort Bayou Road.

