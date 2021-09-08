Ocean Springs teen arrested after gun discharges in hotel room, killing one, police say

Jerome Kenneth Jenkins, Jr., 19, has been charged with manslaughter-negligent homicide after the shooting death of Dalien Marquez Currie early Wednesday morning, D’Iberville police chief Wayne Payne announced in a press release Wednesday afternoon.

D’Iberville police responded to the Suburban Lodge extended stay hotel on Rodriguez Street at about 12:30 a.m. after receiving a report about a shooting.

“Initial investigation indicates Currie and Jenkins were in a room with several other individuals,” the police press release said. “During this time, Jenkins produced a weapon in a non-threatening manner which at some point, the weapon was discharged, striking Currie who was pronounced deceased at the scene. Jenkins initially fled the scene but later turned himself in at the D‘Iberville Police Department.”

After turning himself in, Jenkins was taken to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center with a $100,000 bond.

If you have any information regarding this incident or any other crime, please contact the D’Iberville Police Department at 228-396-4252 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898 or www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com.

