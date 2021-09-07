Biloxi VA worker steals, sells PPE during COVID pandemic at ‘grossly inflated prices’

A Biloxi VA worker admitted stealing personal protective equipment, electronics and medical equipment from the Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System, the U.S. Attorney’s Office says.

Chad Paul Jacob, 54, of Saucier, pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court. He worked as assistant chief of the supply chain management.

Jacob stole VA property beginning in 2009 until December 2020, a news release from U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi says. He resold the items at local pawn shops and on his personal eBay account.

“Jacob stole N-95 masks and resold them for grossly inflated prices,” during the COVID-19 pandemic, the news release says. He made more than $50,000 selling the masks and more than $9,000 selling stolen iPads and iPhones.

Jacob is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 7. He faces up to 10 years in prison for theft of government property.

The VA Office of the Inspector General investigated the case, which is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kathlyn R. Van Buskirk.