Coroner identifies homicide victim and suspect shot, killed by Hancock County deputies

The coroner has identified the victim of a Pearlington homicide along with a suspect who was shot and killed by Hancock County sheriff’s deputies at the scene of the shooting.

Acting Hancock County Coroner Derek Turnage said Martin Luther “Caption” Bowman III, 80, is suspected in the shooting death of George Hobart Shaw, 65, in the early-morning hours on Monday.

The shootings happened as floodwaters surrounded the elevated home in the 4100 block of Kelly Road off old Highway 90 in Pearlington between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m., Turnage said Wednesday.

Shaw owned the home and Bowman lived there with him, Turnage said.

Hancock County sheriff’s deputies responded after receiving a 911 call about someone, since identified as Shaw, being shot and killed there.

Once Hancock County deputies got to the scene, they came into contact with Bowman and fatally shot him.

Both men died inside the home, Turnage said. Autopsies confirmed the cause of death for both men was gunshot wounds.

The investigation is ongoing and no other details have been released.

Hancock County sheriff’s deputies are investigating Shaw’s killing.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations and the District Attorney’s Office is handling the independent investigation into the police shooting.

