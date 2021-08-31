Gulfport police release name of Ohio man wanted in attack on MSNBC reporter after Ida

Gulfport police are searching for Benjamin Dagley, believed to be driving a white 2016 Ford F-150 with Ohio License Plate: PJR1745. Gulfport Police Department

The public helped locate the Ohio man accused of assaulting an NBC and MSNBC correspondent shooting a live segment from the beach in Gulfport during Hurricane Ida.

An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for Benjamin Eugene Dagley of Wooster, Ohio, on charges of two counts of simple assault, one count of disturbing of the peace and one count of violating emergency curfew.

Early Monday afternoon, the Gulfport Police Department responded to a complaint that news correspondent Shaquille Brewster was assaulted by a man who could be seen on camera pulling off U.S. 90, jumping from a white Ford -150 pickup, and running down the beach to yell at the reporter.

Brewster moved away from the man, but the video feed showed the man followed and got near Brewster’s face.

Things got very hairy for NBC News reporter Shaquille Brewster during a live Hurricane Ida report from Gulfport, MS.



Some guy jumps out of a pickup truck and angrily confronts Brewster's crew, prompting a shaken Craig Melvin to express extreme concern for his colleague. pic.twitter.com/v1tYnUsqTj — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) August 30, 2021

Video of the assault was widely shared on social media and reported by national news outlets. The confrontation also unfolded on NBC news before Brewster calmly cut his live feed short and returned to host Craig Melvin in the studio, who later reported Brewster was not injured.

Reviewing Dagley’s criminal history, the news release says, Gulfport police contacted the Cuyahoga County Adult Probation Department regarding a potential violation of probation. Dagley is on probation for a previous charge that was not specified in the news release. Probation is supposed to restrict his travel.

Dagley is believed to be driving in the 2016 Ford F-150 pickup with Ohio license plate PJR1745.

Anyone who spots him should contact their local law enforcement agency, the news release advises.