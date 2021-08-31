He stuck gum over a peephole, knocked, then knifed two victims; now he’s headed to prison

Kevin Gentry, 40, of Canton will serve 25 years in prison after pleading guilty recently to two counts of aggravated assault and one count of kidnapping, Circuit Judge Larry Bourgeois ordered.

Gentry also will serve 15 years of post-release supervision, reporting for the first five years to the state probation office.

Long Beach police responding to a call found Gentry holding a female victim at knife point on the balcony of a second-floor apartment at Arbor Station Apartments the morning of October 9, 2019.

“Officers were able to free the victim, disarm the defendant, and take the defendant into custody,” a news release from the District Attorney’s Office says.

Gentry and the female victim had previously been in a relationship while living in Colorado, investigators learned. The woman had moved to Long Beach a few months before Gentry accosted her at Arbor Station.

Knife pulled on ex-girlfriend

He put chewing gum on the apartment door peephole to hide his identify before knocking on the door, the news release says.

“The female victim tried to break up the fight, but (Gentry) grabbed her, pulled her to the balcony, cut her and held her at knife-point,” the news release says. “By this point, a downstairs’ neighbor heard the commotion and entered.”

Both the male and female victims were taken to Memorial Hospital in Gulfport, where they were treated and released within 24 hours.

Meanwhile, police searched Gentry’s vehicle, finding his passport, an assault rifle, loaded magazines and some electronics, the news release says. The electronics indicated Gentry had been searching for countries outside the U.S. .from which he could not be extradited.

District Attorney Crosby Parker said he hopes the victims will feel more secure now that Gentry has been sentenced to prison.