‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted in MS and Mobile after gas station, vehicle break-ins

The George County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they say is armed and dangerous.

Joseph Ray Jones, 42, is a suspect in a commercial burglary at Dog River Pit Stop on Mississippi 612 in the Howell community of George County, Sheriff Keith Havard said in a news release.

Deputies were called to the business at 1:30 a.m. Monday for a possible gas leak. They found the convenience store’s fuel storage tanks had been tampered with and items were missing from the store.

The also found a vehicle parked near the store had been broken into, and several items were reported missing.

A firearm was reported stolen from another vehicle in that area a short time later.

Investigators used the store’s surveillance video and tips from the public to identify Jones as the suspect, Havard said in the release.

A silver truck that Jones was seen driving was recovered Tuesday, and investigators executed a search warrant and found some of the items that were reported stolen, “along with evidence implicating Jones in the burglaries.”

A warrant was issued for two counts of commercial burglary, and he is a suspect in the theft of the firearm.

Jones also is wanted by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office probation and parole department for one count of escape after he stopped reporting to his parole officer.

He has ties to the Howell and Wilmer areas of Alabama and investigators say he may attempt to steal a vehicle for travel.

Jones is described as white, approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall, approximately 180 pounds with blue eyes, brown hair that may be shaved or balding, and several tattoos on his shoulders.

Citizens are asked to be on the lookout and call law enforcement if they see Jones or have any information about his whereabouts.

They can contact the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601-947-4811 or through GeorgeCountyMSSheriff.com., or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers with anonymous crime tips at 877-787-5898 or mscoastcrimestoppers.com.