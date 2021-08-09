Current, former Coast officials owe MS thousands of dollars in unpaid fines, auditor says

State Auditor Shad White on Monday released a long list of city and county officials who still owe fines as part of their sentencing for embezzlement and other crimes.

The press release said state law requires the auditor’s office to publish the report every year.

The Audit Exceptions Report for Fiscal Year 2021, which ended June 39, identified nearly 400% more stolen and misspent taxpayer money last year than it did the prior year, the report said.

An audit “exception” is a violation of the law or an accounting error that results in the misspending of public funds.

Not all exceptions listed in the report are criminal violations. Jackson County Chancery Clerk Randy Carney claimed an unallowable expenses of $5,019.13 on his annual financial report, and the amount was paid in full and settled to the appropriate fund.

Here is the list of other fines owed and paid in South Mississippi:

George County

▪ Former JROTC Instructor Sgt. Kevin Mardis was fined $13,480.94 for embezzlement.

Status: On Oct. 19, 2015, Mardis pled guilty to embezzlement and was sentenced to 3 years of non-adjudicated probation, and ordered to pay restitution of $6,740.47 to George County School System and $6,740.47 to the State Auditor. For Fiscal Year 2021, payments in the amount of $1,198.00 have been received, leaving a balance of $2,202.44.

Hancock County

▪ Former Deputy Justice Court Clerk Dana Beaman was fined $197,408.94 for embezzlement.

Status: On July 28, 2017, a formal demand in the amount of $197,408.94 was issued. This case was transmitted to the Attorney General on March 5, 2018. On Dec. 19, 2019, she pleaded guilty to embezzlement. She was sentenced to 20 years in custody of MDOC with 14 years suspended and 6 years to serve, plus 5 years post release supervised probation with 9 years unsupervised probation, concurrent.

Restitution includes $10,827.50 remaining balance to Justice Court after bonds paid plus $1,036.32 for worthless checks handled by DA’s worthless checks unit. For Fiscal Year 2021, no payments have been received.

Biloxi Police Department

▪ Biloxi Police dispatcher Sheri Hokamp was fined $6,668.69 for misappropriation of funds.

Status: On Jan. 19, 2021, a No True Bill was returned. On January 26, 2021, a formal demand in the amount of $6,668.69 was issued. For Fiscal Year 2021, demand has been paid in full and returned to the appropriate deserving entity.

▪ Former Biloxi School District maintenance employee Mickey Bellande Jr. was fined $2,870.99 for embezzlement and false representations to defraud the government.

Status: On May 5, 2021, a formal demand in the amount of $2,870.99 was issued. On May 3, 2021, Bellande was indicted. For Fiscal Year 2021, demand has been paid in full and returned to the appropriate deserving entity.

▪ Former Biloxi School District maintenance director Mike Ludlow was fined $6,678.32 for embezzlement and false representations to defraud the government

On May 5, 2021, a formal demand in the amount of $6,678.32 was issued. On May 3, 2021, Ludlow was indicted. For Fiscal Year 2021, no payments have been received.

Long Beach

▪ Mayor George Bass was fined $5,352.66 for work on private property.

Status: On June 16, 2021, a formal demand in the amount of $5,352.66 was issued. For Fiscal Year 2021, no payments have been received.

Harrison County School District

▪ Former bookkeeper Rita Franke was fined $4,990.19 for misappropriation of funds.

Status: On April 30, 2019, a formal demand was issued. On Jan. 14, 2020, this case was transmitted to the Attorney General. For Fiscal Year 2021, no payments have been received.

MS Assn. of School Resource Officers

▪ Former Chief of Police for Biloxi Schools Paul Cannette was fined $244,819.78 for embezzlement.

Status: On Nov. 3, 2017, Cannette was indicted. On Nov. 14, 2017, a formal demand in the amount of $244,819.78 was issued. On Aug. 23, 2018, Cannette was sentenced to 10 years with 5.5 years suspended, 4.5 years to serve in MDOC, with 5 years post release supervision, pay $10,000.00 toward restitution by Aug. 31, 2018. For Fiscal Year 2021, payments in the amount of $2,400.00 have been received, leaving a balance of $229,486.28.

MS Department of Marine Resources

▪ Former Executive Director William “Bill” Walker was fined $362,689.14 for embezzlement.

Status: A formal demand in the amount of $362,689.14 was issued Nov. 7, 2013. On March 10, 2014, Walker pleaded guilty. On June 16, 2014, Walker was sentenced to 5 years in prison, 3 years supervised release, a fine of $125,000, and $572,689 in restitution, $210,000.00 of which is joint and several with Scott Walker. Restitution payments were to begin 30 days after release from custody. For Fiscal Year 2021, payments in the amount of $39,000.00 have been received, leaving a balance of $306,632.28.

▪ Former Chief of Staff Joseph Ziegler Jr. was fined $258,268.75 for misuse of public funds.

Status: A formal demand in the amount of $258,268.75 was issued Nov. 7, 2013. On Aug. 14, 2014, Ziegler pled guilty and on Nov. 10, 2014, he was sentenced to serve 90 days of house arrest followed by 3 years of supervised probation. For Fiscal Year 2021, payments in the amount of $11,000.00 have been received, leaving a balance of $170,962.57.

MS Department of Health

▪ Former employee Casey Craven was fined $2,282.19 for misappropriation of funds.

Status: On Dec. 19, 2019, a formal demand in the amount of $2,282.19 was issued. This case was transmitted to the Attorney General on March 22, 2021. For Fiscal Year 2021, no payments have been received, leaving a balance of $ 1,171.19.

Gulf Coast Community Action Agency

▪ Former Deputy Director Linda Harvey-Irvin was fined $531,236 for bribery.

Status: On Feb. 19, 2015, Irvin pleaded guilty to bribery. On July 1, 2015, she was sentenced to 85 months in federal prison, followed by 2 years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $531,236.00 in restitution to be paid jointly and severally with Markuntala Croom, and perform 100 hours of community service. This case was worked jointly with the FBI. Federal restitution is still owed.

▪ Vendor to Gulf Coast Community Action Agency Markuntala Croom was fined $531,236 for bribery.

Status: On Feb. 19, 2015, Croom pleaded guilty. On July 1, 2015, Croom was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison, followed by 2 years of supervised release. She was ordered to pay $531,236.00 in restitution to be paid jointly and severally with Linda Harvey-Irvin, and perform 100 hours of community service. This case was worked jointly with the FBI. Federal restitution is still owed.

▪ Vendor to Gulf Coast Community Action Agency Donald Walton was fined $31,000 for bribery.

Status: On Feb. 19, 2015, he pleaded guilty. On July 1, 2015, Walton was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison followed by 2 years of supervised release. He was ordered to pay a $10,000 fine, and a forfeiture judgment in the amount of $31,000 was entered. This case was worked jointly with the FBI. Federal restitution is still owed.

Gulfport

▪ Former utility cashier Courtney Page was fined $3,106.28 fir misuse of funds.

Status: On Aug. 25, 2016, a formal demand was issued in the amount of $3,106.28 and transmitted to the Attorney General on March 17, 2017. For Fiscal Year 2021, no payments have been received.

South MS Regional Center

▪ Former director Dr. Pam Baker was fined $423,801.15 for salary overpayments to staff.

Status: A formal written demand in the amount of $423,801.15 was issued on June 27, 2012. For Fiscal Year 2016, payment from the bond company was received in the amount of $77,156.64, leaving a balance of $179,977.22. This case was transmitted to the Attorney General on Oct. 2, 2018. For Fiscal Year 2021, no payments have been received.

Ocean Springs

▪ Former public works director Andre Kaufman was fined $38,863.30 for misappropriation of funds.

Status: On March 30, 2017, a No True Bill was issued. On Aug. 13, 2018, a formal demand for $38,863.30 was issued. This case was transmitted to the Attorney General on Oct. 12, 2018. For Fiscal Year 2021, no payments were received, leaving a balance of $13,322.21.

▪ Former public works employee Allan Ladnier was fined $9,296.53 for misappropriation of funds.

Status: On March 30, 2017, a No True Bill was issued. On August 13, 2018, a formal demand in the amount of $9,296.53 was issued. This case was transmitted to the Attorney General on Oct. 12, 2018. For Fiscal Year 2021, no payments have been received.

Gautier

▪ Former Fire Chief Robert Jones was fined $4,417.79 for misuse of public property.

Status: On February 5, 2021, a formal demand for $4,417.79 was issued. For Fiscal Year 2021, demand has been paid in full and returned to the appropriate deserving entity.

Pascagoula

▪ Former comptroller Robert Parker was fined $47,395.91 for misappropriation of funds.

Status: On May 31, 2019, a formal demand for $47,395.91 was issued. On June 25, 2019, this case was transmitted to the Attorney General. For Fiscal Year 2021, demand has been paid in full and returned to the appropriate deserving entity.

Jackson County Emergency Services

▪ Employee Roger Gibson was fined $3,912.71 for conspiracy and fraud.

Status: On March 9, 2017, a formal demand in the amount of $3,912.71 was issued. On Dec. 9, 2016, he was indicted. On March 3, 2018, this case was transmitted to the Attorney General. On July 19, 2017, an order of nolle prosequi was issued. For Fiscal Year 2021, no payments have been received.

▪ Employee Cheryl McLeod was fined $1,148.98 or conspiracy and fraud.

Status: On March 7, 2017, a formal demand in the amount of $1,148.98 was issued. On Dec. 9, 2016, she was indicted. On March 3, 2018, this case was transmitted to the Attorney General. On July 19, 2017, an order of nolle prosequi was issued. For Fiscal Year 2021, no payments have been received.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office

▪ Former Employee Cherie Ward was fined $2,970 for embezzlement.

Status: On Nov. 3, 2017, she was indicted for embezzlement and a formal demand for $2,970 was issued. On March 3, 2018, this case was transmitted to the Attorney General. On Oct. 29, 2018, the charges were reduced to misdemeanor embezzlement. The sentence was suspended pending no violation of state or county law for 6 months, payment of $100 to the Jackson County Circuit Court, and payment of restitution to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department for $1,340. For Fiscal Year 2021, no payments have been received, leaving a balance of $1,636.70.

Keys Vocational Center

▪ Former bookkeeper Linda Smeby was fined $9,113.85 for embezzlement.

Status: On May 13, 2013, Smeby pleaded guilty to embezzlement and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, suspended, ordered to serve 5 years of probation, and pay restitution of $9,113.85 by making payments of $100 per month. For Fiscal Year 2021, payments in the amount of $1,100.00 have been received, leaving a balance of $2,413.85.

Pearl River County

▪ Former Deputy Tax Collector Stacy Treadaway was fined $15,470.88 for embezzlement.

Status: On Oct. 2, 2019, a formal demand for $15,470.88 was issued. On Oct. 2, 2019, Treadaway pleaded guilty to embezzling from both the Pearl River County Tax Collector’s Office and the Pearl River County Utility Authority. Treadaway was sentenced to 5 years of supervised probation, ordered to pay full restitution and costs at $200 per month. For Fiscal Year 2021, the demands were paid in full and returned to the appropriate deserving entities.

Pearl River County Crime Stoppers

▪ Former board member Michelle McBride was fined $82,416.37 for embezzlement and fraudulent statements and representations.

Status: On Jan. 8, 2021, McBride was indicted and was issued a demand for $82,416.37. On March 22, 2021, this case was transmitted to the Attorney General. For Fiscal Year 2021, no payments have been received.

Pearl River County School District

▪ Former bookkeeper Darlene Comesana was fined $92,394.75 for embezzlement

Status: On August 24, 2009, she pleaded guilty to embezzlement. The court withheld acceptance of the plea for 5 years and ordered her to pay restitution in the amount of $40,000.00. A formal demand in the amount of $92,394.75 was issued on March 23, 2011, and was transmitted to the Office of the Attorney General on May 6, 2011. For Fiscal Year 2021, no payments have been received.