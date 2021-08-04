Crime

Autopsy reveals Coast man may have been victim of a hit and run, Ocean Springs police say

By Sun Herald

Ocean Springs police are investigating a possible hit and run after an autopsy revealed how a 40-year-old man may have died last month.

Police responded to a medical emergency in the 2400 block of Davidson Road at 2:16 a.m. on July 24 and found Daniel Lee Dumas breathing but unable to speak. Dumas was taking to Ocean Springs Hospital by ambulance but later died.

Dumas’ fatal injuries may have been caused from being struck by a vehicle, an autopsy showed on Tuesday.

Anyone with any information should call the Ocean Springs Police Department at 228-875-2211. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers by calling 877-787-5898 or on the organization’s website.

