Man wanted after Waffle House robbed at gunpoint, Jackson County sheriff says

Around 4:30 Friday morning, a man walked in to a Waffle House in Jackson County with a handgun and a demand for cash, the sheriff’s department said in a press release.

No one was hurt in the robbery.

Jackson County sheriff’s investigators are now looking for the suspect, whom witnesses and workers described as a tall, stocky Black man with light skin, wearing a Black hoodie, gray pants and “a mask over his lower face.”

After leaving the Waffle House, he drove away in a white four-door Ford Fusion with a sun roof. The tag is not known.

Marcia Hill, community relations liaison for the sheriff’s department, said investigators had not released how much money was taken during the robbery.

“I’m sure it was enough where he could have bought breakfast at the Waffle House if he’d stayed there long enough,” she said.

Investigators also did not say how many people were present at the Waffle House during the robbery.

The Waffle House where the robbery took place is located at 8007 Tucker Road, Biloxi, just north of the Interstate 10 exit for Washington Avenue. Another Waffle House sits on Tucker Road in Ocean Springs just half a mile south.