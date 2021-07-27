Man sentenced to life in prison for sexually assaulting minor in her Gulfport home

Getty Images/iStockphoto

A man has been convicted and sentenced to life for the sexual battery of a minor in Gulfport following a three-day trial, District Attorney W. Crosby Parker announced on Tuesday.

Kelvin Green, 60, was convicted after three hours of deliberation by a Harrison County jury, Parker said in a news release. Circuit Court Judge Lisa P. Dodson presided over the trial and sentenced Green to life in prison.

The victim, who was a minor, testified that Green often visited her home on 17th Avenue in Gulfport and sexually assaulted her.

A forensic interview was played for the jury, detailing how Green was friends with the victim’s father, and how he often sexually assaulted the victim at her home.

The case was referred to the Gulfport Police Department by Child Protective Services, and Green was arrested by police at a snowball stand in Gulfport.

“The Gulfport Police Department was able to locate two prior victims of the defendant relating to cases that occurred in Louisiana,” said Assistant District Attorney Matthew D. Burrell, who prosecuted the case along with Billy Stage.

Burrell said that the two prior victims, who are now adults, testified at the trial. One said that Green sexually assaulted her at a high school in New Orleans in 1985. The other victim testified that Green repeatedly sexually assault her at his home in New Orleans in 2001.

“The victim showed amazing courage in reporting this crime to authorities and participating in the investigation,” Parker said in the release.