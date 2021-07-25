Sheriff: A search is on for a Jackson County murder suspect

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is on the hunt for a murder suspect.

Investigators are looking for Christopher Jerome Brown, 30, in connection with the fatal shooting Saturday of Nicholas Darnell Pittman, 36.

Authorities are calling the shooting domestic related.

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell says Pittman went to a home on Theriot Avenue near Latimer Saturday afternoon to pick up his son, who lives there with his mother and Brown. The two men argued and then Pittman was shot.

Brown was gone before deputies got to the house. Deputies searched the area on foot using a K-9.

A murder warrant has been issued for Brown, who remains at large.

Anyone with information about the case should call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.