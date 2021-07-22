Hancock County sheriff looking for man seen leaving scene of a shooting on a bicycle

A man is wanted by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office after another man was shot and injured in the Bayside community.

The shooting was reported around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday in the area of West Holmes Street, Chief Deputy Jeremy Skinner said in a press release.

Deputies found a man with a single gunshot wound, and he was taken to a hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Cody Joseph Necaise was seeing riding a bicycle away from the scene of the shooting, Skinner said.

He is wanted by the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office at 228-466-6900 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898 or mscoastcrimestoppers.com.