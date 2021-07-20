Bystanders detain suspect after woman raped, robbed in Gulfport outlet mall bathroom, police say

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Gulfport police are investigating an alleged sexual assault and robbery following the Monday night arrest of a man at the Gulfport Premium Outlets outdoor mall.

Andrew Malik Jones, 28, has been arrested and charged with one count of sexual battery and one county of robbery. He is currently being held at the Harrison County jail on $1 million bond.

Gulfport police responded to the scene at 10000 Factory Shops Blvd. at 6:43 p.m. on Monday in reference to the report of an alleged assault and possible rape, police said in a release on Tuesday.

The victim in the alleged assault told police that while she was in the restroom, she was forced into a stall where Jones physically assaulted and raped her. She said that he grabbed her purse and attempted to leave the scene, according a news release from police.

Police say Jones was detained by bystanders before police arrived.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in an ambulance.

Gulfport Premium Outlets general manager Pam Meinzinger declined to comment on the incident and mall security, referring questions to Gulfport police.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.