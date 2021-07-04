2 separate shootings on MS Coast over July 4 weekend leave 2 injured, teen arrested

stock photo Getty Images/iStockphoto

Update July 6: Erick Martin now faces one count of drive-by shooting, and his bond was set at $1 million. The grand jury will consider if he should face two countes of shooting into a dwelling.

Two shootings happened on the Mississippi Coast on Saturday of July Fourth weekend, police said.

Two people were shot in Gulfport on Saturday morning, and a woman was flown to a hospital in critical condition.

Gulfport police said officers responded to a report of a shooting just before 7 a.m. in the area of 26 Pass Road.

Officers found a man in the parking lot with gunshot wounds and a woman inside an apartment with a single gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a hospital and listed in stable condition, and the woman was flown to a hospital and listed in critical condition.

Ja’Quawn Rashad Cleveland, 26, was arrested on one count of domestic violence aggravated assault and one count of aggravated assault.

Police said Cleveland went to the woman’s apartment after a verbal argument, and shot her. He then found the male victim and shot him multiple times.

He fled the scene but later turned himself in to police.

Cleveland was taken to the Harrison County jail, and his bond was set at $500,000.

Anyone with any information should contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

Jackson County shooting

In a separate shooting, a 17-year-old was charged as an adult after shooting into two homes in St. Marin, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department said.

Deputies responded to a report of a fight and a shooting from a vehicle near Columbus Circle.

Sheriff Mike Ezell said in a press release that 17-year-old Erick Martin was found nearby at a home on Cortez Circle, and deputies found a .45 caliber handgun.

Martin is in the Jackson County Adult Detention Center with no bond, awaiting an initial court appearance.

The case is still under investigation.