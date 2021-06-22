2 Mobile men arrested after one tried to run Coast deputy’s vehicle off road during chase

Two men from Mobile were arrested Monday after leading Harrison County deputies on an interstate chase, and one of them tried to run a patrol car off the road, the sheriff said Tuesday.

Malik Robinson, 22, and Coylin Seals, 23, of Mobile, Alabama, face multiple charges, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said in a press release.

On Monday, deputies attempted to stop a 2006 Lexus for a traffic violation on Interstate 10 at the 21 mile marker, Peterson said, but the driver, Robinson, did not stop.

While deputies were chasing Robinson’s car, a vehicle driven by Seals attempted to force the deputy’s vehicle off the roadway, Peterson said.

During the chase, a deputy was involved in a “minor traffic accident” at the Mississippi 49 exit, Peterson said, but no injuries were reported.

Robinson lost control of the vehicle and stopped at the 31 mile marker, where he was arrested. Deputies chased Seals until he pulled over where Robinson’s car had stopped, and he also was arrested.

After a search, deputies found marijuana and cocaine in Robinson’s car, and a firearm that had been reported stolen in Seals’ vehicle.

Robinson has been charged with felony evasion, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance. Judge Nick Patano set his bond at $125,000.

Seals has been charged with felony evasion, aggravated assault on a police officer and possession of a stolen firearm. Patano set his bond at $325,000.

Both have been booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility.