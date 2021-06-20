One man shot as gunfire breaks out at Gulfport birthday party, police say

The Gulfport Police Department is investigating a shooting at a birthday party that sent one man to the hospital early Sunday morning.

Police responded to the scene at 1:59 a.m. on Sunday following the report of a shooting in the 100 block of Brentwood Boulevard. Police were told that the shooting happened as the birthday party, which approximately 70 people attended, was wrapping up.

Multiple guns were fired. One 20-year-old man, who is now listed in stable condition, was hit by gunfire and taken to a Biloxi hospital in a private vehicle, police say.

Several vehicles on the scene were also struck by gunfire.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.