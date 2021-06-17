Body found in road at intersection in Shoreline Park, Bay St. Louis police say

A body was found Thursday afternoon in the road at an intersection in Bay St. Louis, police said.

Officers responded at 3 p.m. to a report of a dead man in the roadway at the intersection of Road 558 and 16th Street in the Shoreline Park neighborhood, Police Chief Gary Ponthieux Jr. said in a press release.

Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage responded to the scene, but the man has not yet been identified.

The cause of death is under investigation, Ponthieux said.

Anyone with information should contact Bay police at 228-467-9222 or Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898 or mscoastcrimestoppers.com.