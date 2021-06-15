Coroner asks for help to identify man found dead in grass by Lorraine Road in Gulfport

A bicyclist called authorities Tuesday after he spotted the body of a deceased man in the grass just off Lorraine Road at Hillcrest Drive, authorities confirmed.

Gulfport police are waiting on autopsy results to determine if the death is suspicious.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said the man had no obvious injuries and apparently had heart issues because of scarring on his chest consistent with open heart surgery.

Switzer said the man had no identification and may have been homeless.

Switzer described the man as being white and in his 50s or 60s with a medium build and a long beard. He was wearing what appeared to be a gray shirt with the logo from Fast Pace Urgent Care on it, gray cargo shorts and tennis shoes.

In addition, Switzer said, authorities found what they believe to be man’s walking cane next to his body. It appears the man had been dead for about three days, the coroner said.

To report any information on the man’s identity, call the Harrison County coroner’s office at 228-865-4290 or Gulfport police at 228-868-5959.