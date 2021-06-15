Illinois man wanted in child sex crime since 2006 found living on MS Coast, marshals say

An Illinois fugitive’s time on the run for 15 years to escape a sex crime charge ended Tuesday morning in Ocean Springs, Jeremy Stillwell, supervisory agent of the U.S. Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Force said in a release Tuesday.

Lawrence W. Baker, 52, was wanted in Lancaster, Illinois, on a charge of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a child between the ages of 13 to 17. He had been on the run since 2006.

Marshals worked with Illinois authorities to track Baker down to a home in Ocean Springs.

Baker is believed to have moved to Ocean Springs to avoid capture shortly after the crime occurred in 2006, the release said.

After his arrest, Baker was taken to the Harrison County jail, where he is being held pending extradition back to Illinois to face the charge there.