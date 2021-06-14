One arrested, none injured after Biloxi man and police officer fire weapons at a home

No one was injured Sunday after a Biloxi man and a police officer both fired their weapons at a home on Hiller Drive, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a possible home invasion in the 300 block of Hiller Drive at about 1:53 a.m. Sunday, Biloxi Capt. Brian Dykes said in a press release.

They learned Michael Anthony Hamilton broken into a home where his wife was visiting. He “engaged in a domestic altercation,” Dykes said, and fired a handgun at someone who was there.

Just after Hamilton left the residence, officers ordered him to drop his gun, Dykes said, but he instead pointed it in the direction of officers.

An officer then fired his weapon at Hamilton, and missed him.

Hamilton dropped his weapon and was arrested.

He faces charges of assault and aggravated use of a deadly weapon or means likely to produce death or serious bodily harm.

The officer who fired his weapon at Hamilton is on administrative leave until the investigation is complete.

Hamilton is at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center where he is being held on a bond set at $50,000 by Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain.