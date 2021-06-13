17-year-old shot, 16-year-old arrested after fight over sneakers, Gulfport police say

A 17-year-old is in the hospital and a 16-year-old has been arrested after drive-by shooting over a pair of sneakers, Gulfport police said early Sunday morning.

Just after 11 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of a drive-by shooting in the 100 block of 29th Street, Sgt. Jason DuCré said in a press release.

Detectives figured out 16-year-old Cassius Vaughn Hanzy shot a firearm multiple times from a vehicle, hitting a 17-year-old teen boy, DuCré said.

The boy was taken to a hospital and listed in stable condition.

“The shooting stemmed from a physical altercation earlier in the day, over a pair of Jordan Brand athletic shoes,” DuCré said.

Hanzy was arrested on one count of drive-by shooting, and his bond was set at $500,000.

Anyone with any information should contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.