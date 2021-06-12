Coast murder suspect arrested after barricading himself in New Orleans hotel room

Anthony Rashawn Hunt, a 37-year-old suspect wanted in Moss Point on a murder charge, was arrested Friday afternoon after barricading himself for hours in a New Orleans hotel, the U.S. Marshals Service said in a news release.

A violent offender squad from the New Orleans Police Department and the U.S. Marshals New Orleans Task Force arrested Hunt in the Tulane Avenue hotel, the marshals service said.

“Hunt barricaded himself in a hotel room for over five hours, making threats to harm himself,” the marshals said.N “It is believed that at one point a gunshot came from Hunt’s third-floor hotel room, but he later surrendered without further incident.”

Moss Point issued the warrant June 3 for Hunt’s arrest on a charge of murdering Devonte Carson on May 27. He also was wanted on a federal warrant issued in June out of South Alabama for violating supervised release on a previous narcotics conviction.

A second person, Jamichael Jacuiz Jenkins, also is charged with Carson’s murder.

The Moss Point Police Department requested assistance locating both suspects from the U.S. Marshals Service Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force. The task force learned that Hunt was in the New Orleans area and tracked him to the hotel where he was hiding.

After Hunt’s arrest, law enforcement officers seized two guns from his hotel room.