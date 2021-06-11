Alabama man accused of the robbing same bank twice on the MS Coast

An Alabama man was arrested Thursday afternoon after attempting to rob the same bank twice in three months, Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said in a press release.

The man also had bonded out of jail after being arrested in an armed robbery of a different Mississippi Coast bank in January.

Deputies this week arrested 40-year-old Jeremy Branch of Chickasaw, Alabama, on a charge of armed robbery involving the Navigator Credit Union on Mississippi 614 in Hurley.

He’s also accused of robbing that bank on March 21. Ezell said Branch had entered the credit union with a hat, a hoodie and face-covering, and no one was able to identify him.

On Thursday, he wore a face covering and long sleeves, Ezell said.

Neighboring business owners recognized Branch’s white pickup on Thursday and called 911.

When deputies arrived, they found a note in Branch’s pocket implying he was going to rob the bank with a weapon, Ezell said. Branch allegedly used threatening notes in all three robberies.

The first robbery happened in January at Singing River Federal Credit Union on Highway 63 in Moss Point, Ezell said.

Branch is being charged with armed robbery in both hold-ups and is jailed at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center.