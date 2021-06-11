Coast armed robber admits firing at ATM customer, hiding in business storage closet

Jayveon Leontae Palmore of Gulfport will spend 10 years in prison after pleading guilty this week to armed robbery, District Attorney Crosby Parker said in a news release.

Circuit Court Judge Randi Mueller sentenced Palmore to 20 years, but suspended 10 years. Palmore, 20, will serve five years under post-release supervision.

Evidence showed that the victim pulled up to an ATM machine on Oct. 31, 2019, on Courthouse Road. Palmore emerged from nearby bushes, pointed a handgun and demanded money.

As the victim accelerated to get away, Palmore fired two shots, both of which struck the vehicle. The victim gave Gulfport police a description of the suspect, including his clothes. Police released a description after also pulling video surveillance from the bank.

The next morning, police found a broken window in a building less than a block from the bank. A K9 unit found Palmore hiding in a storage closet inside the building, wearing clothes that matched the description that the victim gave.

Police also found a handgun near where Palmore was hiding.

During the sentencing hearing, Palmore said that he had been under the influence of spice and had no memory of what happened.