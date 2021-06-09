Teen arrested, one wanted after two people shot in D’Iberville, police say

A teen has been arrested and one person is still sought after two people were shot Tuesday, D’Iberville Police Chief Wayne Payne said Wednesday in a press release.

Police responded at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of Dina Drive.

Officers located two people on the south side of the residence suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers also saw a vehicle leaving the area and were able to stop it and detain the passengers inside.

Dominick Grindle, 17 of Biloxi was in the vehicle and had already been identified as part of the shooting during the initial investigation.

He was charged as an adult with two accounts of aggravated assault. His bond is set at $400,000 by Harrison County Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain.

Kendall Lashun Jackson “was also identified but was not apprehended,” Payne said, and police are looking for him.

Jackson has an active warrant for his arrest on the charge of aggravated assault and is described as a Black male, 6-feet-3, with black hair and brown eyes.

He is considered to be armed and dangerous, Payne said in the release.

Both victims were taken to a hospital where they remain in stable condition.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the D’Iberville Police Department at 228-396-4252 or anonymously call MS Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.