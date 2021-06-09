Man, woman arrested in hit-and-run that killed 2 on motorcycle in Gulfport

Gulfport police department arrested two people in a hit-and-run that killed a man and woman on a motorcycle on Lorraine Road, Sgt. Jason DuCré said in a press release.

On Wednesday, police arrested 25-year-old Taylor Marie Habina and 46-year-old Jason Christopher Smith.

Habina is charged with one count of leaving the scene of an accident causing death, and Smith is charged with one count of accessory after the fact and one count of tampering with physical evidence.

Habina’s bond was set at $75,000 and Smith’s bond at $100,000. They are being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center.

At approximately 1:05 a.m. May 29, police were responded to a hit and run in the area of Lorraine Road and Intraplex Parkway.

Police found two victims, identified as Jason Stone and Cassie Bowman, dead in the northbound lane.

Further north on the road, a motorcycle was found where officers believe the pair had been hit from behind by a 2021 Ram 1500 pickup truck, according to a press release.

Police are still looking for a second vehicle spotted at the scene on surveillance cameras: a dark-colored SUV with heavy front-end damage.

Anyone with information should contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or anonymously call Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477.