4 killed in separate Coast shootings over the weekend. One Biloxi victim was a baby.

Four people were killed this weekend in unrelated domestic shootings in two Coast cities.

The first shooting happened at 3:47 a.m. Sunday, when Biloxi police department received a call about a home in the 2400 block of South Shore Drive, Capt. Bryan Dykes said in a press release.

The call came from the victim’s mother who told police her daughter’s estranged boyfriend was at her house.

Officers found the daughter and her estranged boyfriend dead from apparent gunshot wounds, Dykes said.

An infant was also found suffering from gunshot wounds. The baby was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Two juveniles who lived at the residence left before police officers arrived, Dykes said, and they are staying with other family members.

The second shooting happened when Perkinston man who was shot and killed on Saturday evening.

The man, identified as 23-year-old Brian Stuter, was shot in the head after entering the home of his ex-girlfriend and children, Hancock County Chief Investigator Glenn Grannan told the Sea Coast Echo.

“He entered the house unlawfully with a trailer hitch assembly threatening the people inside the home. He has threatened everyone there before. It’s well-documented,” Grannan told the Echo.

Grannan also said Stuter had been at the property earlier that same day when police were previously called, but he left and later forced his way back in with the trailer hitch assembly in hand.

His ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend was inside and shot Stuter.

The death has been ruled as self defense, Grannan said, and no arrests were made.

The Sea Coast Echo contributed to this story.