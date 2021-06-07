Mom hit by vehicle while trying to cross US 90 with daughter dies, Biloxi police say

Biloxi police are searching for someone who left the scene of a fatal crash on Monday morning.

At approximately 7:43 a.m., the Biloxi police department received a call from a witness saying a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in the 1100 block of U.S. 90.

A woman and her adult daughter were crossing Highway 90, headed toward the beach, police Capt. Brain Dykes said in a press release. The daughter had made it to the median, but when her mother attempted to cross she was hit.

He said the vehicle stopped and remained at the scene until police arrived.

The mother was taken to a local hospital, where she died at approximately 8:17 a.m., Dykes said.

Anyone with information regarding the wreck is asked to contact Biloxi Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 228-435-6112, Biloxi Police Department Dispatch at 228-392-0641, Biloxi Police Criminal Investigation Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us or anonymously call Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.