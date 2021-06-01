Man wanted after firing 18 rounds at shooting victim during fight, Moss Point police say

Moss Point police are searching for man wanted in a weekend shooting that left one person in critical condition.

Police responded report of gunfire about 10:00 p.m. on Saturday in the 4000 block of Verlon Avenue where they found a man laying on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim, identified as 33-year-old Ladarius Thompson, had shot multiple times, Moss Point Police Chief Brandon Ashley said.

Police say the investigation revealed the shooter is 47-year-old Samuel Williams Jr.

Ashley said Thompson and the suspect, 47-year-old Samuel Williams Jr., were involved in a verbal altercation that led to Williams firing at least 18 rounds at Thompson, Ashley said.

Williams is wanted on an aggravated assault charge.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Moss Point Police Department at 228-475-1711 or anonymously call MS Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

An investigation is ongoing.