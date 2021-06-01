Fatal shooting in Pascagoula leaves 1 dead on Memorial Day, police say

A shooting in Pascagoula left one person dead on Memorial Day, police said Tuesday.

The shooting took place at 7:18 p.m. Monday on Dunham Street, the Pascagoula Police Department said in a press release.

Officers were dispatched to the scene where they found a man dead of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the release.

He was identified as Tyrone Powell, 51, of Pascagoula.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 228-762-2211 or anonymously call MS Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

An investigation is ongoing.