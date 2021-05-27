Teen wanted after shooting into car full of people, injuring a minor, Gulfport police say

Gulfport police are searching for a 17-year-old wanted in a shooting that sent a minor to the hospital, Sgt. Jason DuCré said in a news release.

Police responded to a call of a juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the release.

Police say Robert Devon Cherry, 17, shot into a vehicle with multiple occupants, wounding the minor.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition.

Cherry is wanted on six counts of aggravated assault, police say, and he should be considered armed and dangerous. His bond will be set at $600,000 after he’s arrested.

Cherry is 5-foot-9, weighs 150 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

To report information in the case, call the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.