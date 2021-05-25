Crime

A second Jackson County employee has been arrested, accused of stealing equipment

A second Jackson County road department employee has been arrested and accused of stealing county equipment, Sheriff Mike Ezell said in a press release Tuesday.

Charles Daniel Smith, 39, of Moss Point is being charged with embezzlement.

He was released from jail on a $10,000 bond.

Smith is the second county employee to be charged in an ongoing investigation between the sheriff’s department and the Mississippi State Auditor’s office.

Wayne Smith, 35-years-old, of Vancleave was previously arrested on an embezzlement charge and later released on a $10,000 bond.

Sheriff Mike Ezell said in the release that investigators have recovered all the stolen equipment, and the investigation is ongoing.

