2 men beat up Slidell woman’s accused rapist — then killed her to keep it quiet, police say

Nine months after Slidell waitress Brooke Buchler was shot in the head and dumped in an abandoned Navy base in Bywater, police suspect her killers were two men seeking to silence her because she knew they nearly beat to death a man she accused of rape.

The story of the grisly crime, detailed in recently filed court records, is the most complete account yet of what police think led to Buchler’s killing. Investigators say they pieced together the story from mobile phone records, tips to Crimestoppers Inc. and a recorded jailhouse telephone call after Buchler was reported missing Aug. 22. The next day, she was found dead in the former Naval Support Activity building near the intersection of Poland Avenue and Dauphine Street.

Dylan Craddock, 27, and Cody Matthews, 33, have been charged in St. Tammany Parish with kidnapping and attempting to murder the man Buchler accused of sexually assaulting her. The men, in custody since September, also each face a count of second-degree murder in New Orleans for allegedly killing Buchler.

Authorities moved Craddock from the St. Tammany Parish jail in Covington to the Orleans Justice Center on May 14, prompting police to file documents laying out their theory of the case at Criminal District Court.

Buchler, who was 25 when she was killed, attended Slidell High School and later worked as a server at the popular Olde Towne Slidell restaurant Tacos & Beer. Her death generated an outpouring of condolences for her friends and family.

The saga began Aug. 20, when Buchler told several people that a man she knew had raped her in Slidell, New Orleans police investigators wrote.

In apparent retaliation, “Dylan Craddock and Cody Matthews severely beat the [man] inside of Buchler’s apartment and relocated [him] to another location in Slidell,” police wrote.

The man’s name wasn’t disclosed in the court records. Authorities in Slidell have previously said the beating took place in an apartment in the 1800 block of Fifth Street in Slidell. Police said the man was also stabbed and left for dead in a remote tract of pine and marshland on the western edge of the north shore city.

He survived, found help and was taken to a hospital. Craddock and Matthews fled to a hotel in St. Bernard Parish, New Orleans police wrote. Buchler was there with them on Aug. 21, was reported missing a day later, and was found dead by a squatter Aug. 23.

Police obtained Craddock’s phone records during the ensuing murder investigation, and they suggested he had been in contact with Buchler the morning of Aug. 21. That night, he was also near the spot where Buchler was ultimately discovered dead, according to the records, police alleged.

Other evidence on the phone included text messages to the mother of Craddock’s children on the morning of Aug. 22. Police said Craddock told her he would leave the phone at his mother’s home while “making a drop,” potentially setting up an alibi. But police said Craddock had photos of himself and Matthews at the abandoned naval building a week earlier, suggesting they had prior knowledge of the site.

“Several” tips to Crimestoppers also implicated Craddock, with tipsters saying he had murdered Buchler because she was “a liability” after the beating, stabbing and kidnapping in Slidell.

Slidell police arrested Craddock and Matthews on Sept. 3 on counts of attempted murder and kidnapping of the man whom Buchler had accused of rape. The alleged rapist has not been arrested on that charge.

While being recorded on a jailhouse phone call, Matthews told someone he “was present when Craddock killed Buchler,” police wrote. Matthews said he wouldn’t tell authorities where the murder weapon was unless they granted him immunity from prosecution for the murder, police alleged.

Because New Orleans police have jurisdiction in the Buchler killing because her body was found in the city, they obtained warrants to arrest Craddock and Matthews. Both were booked with second-degree murder by Oct. 1.

The men have pleaded not guilty to the charges in St. Tammany and await separate trial dates there, tentatively scheduled for June. Craddock remained in the New Orleans lockup in lieu of a $1 million bond on Friday. Matthews remains in custody in St. Tammany in lieu of $625,000 bond.

Under Louisiana law, both would face mandatory life imprisonment if convicted of murder. An attempted murder conviction could carry up to 50 years in prison, while the kidnapping charge could carry five to 40 years in prison.

Read more at Nola.com