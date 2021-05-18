3 people shot, 1 dead in three separate MS Coast shootings in less than a week

The shooting death of Kristopher Kyle Kittell, 31, of Lucedale is being investigated by the George County Sheriff’s Office, while Gulfport police on Monday arrested a suspect in a shooting with injuries and Pascagoula police were looking for a suspect in another shooting with injuries.

George County deputies found Kittell’s body while responding early Saturday morning to a dispatch report of a man with a gun at a home in the 2000 block of Turner Whittington Road in the Broome community.

George County Sheriff Keith Havard said in a Facebook post that the investigation is ongoing. No further details are being released.

At the time of his death, Kittell was facing February charges of domestic violence and aggravated assault in Jackson County. He was released from jail March 23 on a $250,000 bond, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said, but that bond was revoked May 3 for unknown reasons. He died before he could be returned to jail.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601-947-4811. Tips can be reported anonymously to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers by calling 877-787-5898 or visiting the organization’s website.

Gulfport police on Monday arrested a suspect in the shooting of a victim who was hospitalized and later released. Police have arrested 29-year-old Michelle Shantel Pope, who is accused of discharging a firearm into the victim’s vehicle after a physical altercation on May 13.

A news release from the police department said Pope is charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a bond set at $500,000.

In Pascagoula, police received a report late Monday morning of shots fired at the Payless Motel. The victim was being treated at Singing River Hospital. Police took eyewitness statements and took in one person for questioning, but no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Pascagoula Police Department at 228-762-2211.