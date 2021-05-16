Two people in critical condition after late-night shootings in Gulfport, police say

Two people are in critical condition after two unrelated shootings happened around 4 a.m. Sunday, Gulfport police said.

The first one happened at 600 block of 28th Street, Gulfport public information officer Sgt. Jason Ducré said in a press release. Officers responded at 3:31 a.m. to a report of a shooting and found a male with a gunshot wound and another person who had grazed by a bullet.

“It was discovered there was a physical altercation that took place in the parking lot of the business which escalated into multiple firearms being discharged,” Ducré said.

At 4:13 a.m., officers responded to a hospital after a male arrived with multiple gunshot wounds. They determined the shooting had happened near Tyler Street and Ohio Avenue.

Police are looking for Lincoln Lee Mays, 29. He is approximately 5’06” and 145 lbs. with a tattoo on his chest that reads, “North or Nothing” and a tattoo of a cross on his right arm.

He is suspected of getting into a verbal argument with the victim and shooting him multiple times, Ducré said.

Mays is wanted on a charge of one count of aggravated assault, and his bond was set at $500,000.

Anyone with any information regarding either incident is urged to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or anonymously call Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.