THC edibles, MDMA, meth and more seized during roadblocks in Pearl River County

A multi-agency operation intended to reduce crime in Pearl River County has resulted in nine felony arrests and the seizure of illegal drugs, the Mississippi Department of Public Safety announced on Thursday.

Law enforcement agents seized about 2,000 grams of THC edibles, 25 dosage units of MDMA, 15 grams of methamphetamine, 100 grams of marijuana and two handguns, DPS said in a press release.

Another 35 citations were issued for violations such as no insurance or driving with a suspended driver’s license.

There were 17 people arrested or cited for misdemeanor violations.

The officers used roadblocks, “consensual searches” and the serving of outstanding arrest warrants during the effort, the release said.

Picayune police and the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department were assisted in the “community enhancement operation: by approximately 60 law enforcement officers from the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Drug Enforcement Administration, Alcohol Beverage Control, FBI Safe Streets Task Force and Homeland Security Investigations.