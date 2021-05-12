1 wanted for questioning after man shot near US 90 in Hancock County, sheriff says

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted in connection to a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

Joshua Kyle Posey is wanted for questioning, Chief Deputy Jeremy Skinner said in a press release.

Deputies responded at 2:40 p.m. to a report of a shooting near U.S. 90 and Lakeshore Road, Skinner said, which is near Bayside Park.

They found a man with at least one gunshot wound, and he was flown to a hospital for treatment.

His condition was unknown Wednesday evening.

Anyone with information on Posey’s whereabouts should call the Sheriff’s Office at 228-466-6935.