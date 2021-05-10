One arrested after Coast man dies of multiple gunshot wounds outside Bay St. Louis bar

The suspect in a deadly shooting Sunday outside a bar in Bay St. Louis been arrested on a murder charge.

The shooting happened early Sunday morning at Third Base Lounge at 809 U.S. 90, Chief Gary Ponthieux said in a press release.

Police were called at 3:54 a.m. and found Jermaine Watts, 23, of Gulfport in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds.

Watts died at the scene from his injuries, Ponthieux said in the release.

Pearl River Coroner Derek Turnage responded to the scene.

A warrant was issued at 12:15 p.m. Sunday for Joseph Haynes, 33, of Pass Christian. He was arrested at 7:30 p.m. Sunday by the Bay St. Louis Police Department and taken to the Hancock County.

Municipal Court Judge Stephen Maggio set bail at $1 million.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bay St. Louis Criminal Investigations at 228-467-9222 or Crimestoppers at 877-787-5898 or submit a tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.