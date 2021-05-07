Woman hit by truck in ‘act of domestic violence’ hit and run, Gautier police say

A man has been arrested after a woman was hit by a truck in what Gautier police call “an act of domestic violence” and a hit and run.

Terrance Sierra McNaughton, 21, has been arrested on a domestic violence aggravated assault charge.

Gautier Police Department officers responded to a report of a woman hit by a vehicle at a Chevron Gas Station on Highway 57 at 3:05 a.m. Thursday, according to a press release.

The suspect left the scene in a black pickup, heading south on 57.

While officers were at the scene, a wreck was reported on Highway 57, less than two miles south of the gas station near C Byrd Road, with a vehicle that matched the pickup’s description.

McNaughton was not taken into custody because he had serious injuries from the accident.

Both he and the woman were taken to a hospital.

Both parties involved in the accident were transported to medical facilities because of the severity of their injuries.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating.

If anyone has any information about the incident, call Gautier police at 228-497-2486 or anonymously call Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.