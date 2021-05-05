Former IT worker from Gulfport gets jail time after child porn found on multiple devices

A former information technology worker in Gulfport will spend 10 years in prison after sentencing Wednesday on a child pornography charge.

Paul McCleese, 55, had pleaded guilty on Feb. 18 to one count of exploitation of a child for possessing child pornography.

On Wednesday, Judge Larry Bourgeois sentenced him to serve 25 years, suspending 15 years, leaving 10 years to serve.

McCleese is a first-time offender and is required to serve 10 years without the hope of early release or parole and will then be placed on 5 years of post-release supervision.

He is also required to register as a sex offender for life once released from custody, according to District Attorney W. Crosby Parker.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children advised law enforcement in August 2020 about child pornography being downloaded from a specific IP address and email addresses correlated to the illegal downloads.

After obtaining a search warrant, the Internet Crimes Against Children task force obtained several electronics from the home of McCleese including external hard drives and three laptops.

Law enforcement found hundreds of videos and photographs containing child pornography.

“During his plea and sentencing, McCleese, a former IT worker, told the Court someone on the internet sent him all of the child pornography and that he ceased all contact with this person once he determined it was child pornography,” Assistant District Attorney Matthew D. Burrell said. “An investigator with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office testified at the sentencing hearing that the child pornography was stored in multiple folders on multiple devices. After hearing the evidence, Judge Bourgeois told the defendant he did not believe his version of how the defendant obtained the child pornography.”

Parker also praised the efforts of multiple departments, “We commend our law enforcement for working together and sharing information between agencies to identify those who exploit children. Our office will continue to work with law enforcement and our community to protect our children and hold people accountable who prey on the most vulnerable.