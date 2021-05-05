Two Biloxi School District employees arrested on fraud and embezzlement charges

Two former Biloxi school employees have been arrested on fraud and embezzlement charges, State Auditor Shad White said in a news release Wednesday.

Both Michael Ludlow and Mickey Bellande Jr., former school maintenance employees, were arrested Wednesday by special agents from White’s office after being indicted on fraud and embezzlement charges.

Ludlow is accused of submitting fraudulent time sheets to the district from October to November 2020. Investigators believe he was either absent from work or conducting personal business when he claimed to be working for the district.

The auditor’s office is demanding that Ludlow pay $6,678.32, which includes interest and investigative expenses.

“Investigators also believe Ludlow purchased controlled substances during the workday while using a district-owned vehicle away from school property,” the news release says. “This incident was referred to the appropriate law enforcement agency and is pending prosecution.”

Bellande is accused of submitting fraudulent time sheets from May 2020 to August 2020, the news release says.

“He is accused of clocking into work and returning to his home for extended periods of time,” the news release says. “He also allegedly used a district-owned vehicle to conduct his own personal business.”

When arrested, Bellande received a demand to pay $2,870.99, which also includes interest and investigative expenses.

Demand letters for payment were presented to both men when they were arrested. District Attorney Crosby Parker’s office is prosecuting the cases.

It is unclear whether the arrests of the two men stemmed from the auditor’s two-year investigation of potential misuse of school district funds.

Fraud can be reported the to auditor’s office by calling 1-800-321-1275 during regular business hours.